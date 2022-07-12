When Garth Pretorius approached his 40th birthday, he was determined to make an impact. So on Saturday, when he celebrated his milestone, the former resident from Elsies River held a bash where he kicked off his “Forty with a Purpose” programme, where he will be doing a good deed in the community every day for the next 40 days.

Garth, from Brackenfell, is the CEO for a training and consulting company called GPA Group. He grew up in 29th Avenue with his ouma and hosted a breakfast and pampering day for 86 elderly ladies at Lexi Consani Crèche on Saturday. TREAT: Bash held at Lexi Consani Creche “I was raised by my grandmother, today’s event is also honouring her and the role she played in my life,” he tells the Daily Voice.

“Therefore we are hosting 86 ladies because that was the age she passed away. He adds: “Growing up was very bad and one thing I would have liked someone to do for my grandmother was give her groceries and assistance.” His only criteria for Saturday was that the grandmothers had to be raising their grandkids.

The excited women were treated to a breakfast, received health checks and were pampered with a wash and blow, make-up, manicures and pedicures, and each received a lekker grocery hamper. SPECIAL DAY: Elsies River oumas got their hair done Grant says with the help of employees and volunteers, 4000 meals were prepared on the day which were distributed to the needy. “We have identified old age homes and orphanages.

“We are working alongside the neighbourhood watch to identify which areas we need to go and hand out the food to.” In addition, two grannies were selected to receive free groceries for the rest of their lives. One of them is Maria Africa, 92, from Leonsdale, who said she is a pensioner and lives with her grandson and daughter who is a pensioner as well.

TREATMENT: Manicures “I am very happy God put Garth on my path this morning. I appreciate everything because sometimes I need to borrow money to put food on the table and buy electricity, so the hamper will help me very much,” she said. Caroline Swartz, 79, from Belhar, said she was overwhelmed and grateful for the lekker party and valuable advice. “I was very excited to come today. I got my hands done and was advised to get calcium.”