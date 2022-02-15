A Retreat father who was viciously stabbed to death last year while on a train was honoured by car clubs over the weekend.

Members of the Honda Fanatic car club lined the streets at Retreat train station on Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of the death of Randall Peters who was killed on 11 February 2021.

The investigation into the murder has yielded no results but friends and family say they remain hopeful that the killers will be caught.

Randall, 39, was found dead in the carriage as he made his way home to celebrate Valentine’s Day with his wife Chanice, 30.

WIDOW: Chanice Peters, 30

At the time the grieving widow made a desperate plea for witnesses to come forward after it was found that Randall had been robbed, stabbed and left to bleed to death.

The horror scene was attended by his wife who found him clutching a box of chocolates he had bought for her to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

SLAIN: Dad Randall Peters, 39

Leroy Fernandez of the Honda Fanatics club says Randall was a close friend and the club wanted to commemorate his death.

“The family is still very heartbroken and as a club we wanted to show our support for them.

“We hosted a ride to the station where we erected a cross in his memory and had a prayer.”

Memorial SITE: Retreat train station

Chanice says the loss of her husband has devastated the family and they are no closer to finding the killer.

“It is very tough because we still don’t have answers. The detective says there is no feedback and no witnesses have come forward but we believe somebody must have seen something. It’s very hard because we can’t find closure.”

Police confirmed that no arrests have been made.

