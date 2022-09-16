A Wynberg couple’s dream wedding ended up in shambles thanks to a ‘skelm’ caterer who failed to provide food and decor, forcing them to buy takeaways for their guests. Despite paying Vicky Davids more than R30 000, Othneil and Nikita Niemand and their wedding mense had to fork out R17 000 at the reception last Saturday to buy kos from Nando’s.

Ronel, the mother of the groom, says she made contact with Retreat-based caterer Davids, the owner of Second Bite Catering, a year ago. But on the day of the troue, Davids failed to deliver. IN THE HOT SEAT: Vicky Davids. Picture: Facebook “We paid Vicki, R30 580 for the decor and the food but on the day, she just did not pitch up at all,” she says. “The wedding and reception was at a private venue in Schaapkraal and when we got there, her husband was there to put up the arch and one table.

“When he left he said Vicky was on the way. “But while the wedding was happening, she sent me a message to say she was at hospital and won’t be able to make it, which we found unacceptable. A Wynberg couple’s dream wedding ended up in shambles thanks to a “skelm” caterer who failed to provide food. Picture supplied “We called and she spoke to my sister, who said she must at least come with a plan B, but there was nothing.”

Luckily, their 100 wedding guests were able to koppel to make it a memorable day. “We did not know what to do because the day was ruined, but the people from our church managed to get some money together and they got Nando’s, cakes and some snacks. It cost them about R17 000,” Ronel adds. BACK-UP PLANS: Cake and fruits were bought at a store. Picture supplied She has since laid a charge of fraud against Davids and after making a post on Facebook, she found out that she was not the only victim.

One of many complainants was Tony Fisher, owner of Fusion Events, who told the Daily Voice that he is still waiting for money from Davids for tables she hired in March. ALMAL CLUB BY: Nando’s food ordered “She hired tables for an event but she did not pay for it and after I made a post on Facebook, she contacted me to say her bank account has been frozen.” Police spokesperson captain FC van Wyk confirms that Grassy Park police are investigating a fraud case “for an incident where payment was done for services not rendered. Investigations continues, no arrest as yet”.