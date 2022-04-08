Cable thieves have killed a baby while trying to steal a railway pole.

The six-month-old baby was crushed by the falling pole while sleeping inside his Heinz Park home.

Little Ndalo Mabena died instantly on Wednesday afternoon in the Magwaza informal settlement.

It is alleged skelms cut down the pole, to try to get to the copper inside and it fell on the shack.

The baby’s heartbroken mom Anikho, 17, and grandma Ntombovuyo Gongo, 41, were also in the shack when tragedy struck.

GRIEF: Mom Anikho, 17, and ouma Ntombovuyo Gongo, 41. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete

“I was getting ready to bathe him and when I was in my parents’ room, I heard a noise and when I came out, I saw the pole lying on him,” Anikho says.

“When I got out, I saw my mom was frantically trying to get the pole off my son.”

The granny says she heard a loud bang.

“I saw the metal sheets caving in and when I went to pull the child out, it was too late,” the emotional ouma adds.

“I removed what I could and when I checked the baby’s face, the milk he had just been fed was coming out of his nose and mouth.

“I pulled up his arm and he was unresponsive. I noticed that his stomach was bloated.

TRAGEDY: Pole was cut down and fell on Heinz Park shack. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete

“The heavy pole fell on his stomach, crushing his ribs. He died on the bed.”

The ouma said people were seen cutting down the pole on the bridge.

“They had stolen all the cables from the railway line so now they came for the big pole.

“I guess the pole was too heavy for them to carry and they let it go and then it fell on us.

“We are used to having stones thrown on our roofs and this time I thought it was a rock, but it was a pole.”

TRAGEDY: Pole was cut down and fell on Heinz Park shack. Picture supplied

She says her husband and other neighbours lifted the metal off the infant.

“That is one of the worst things I have ever seen in my life. We are not good, we need counselling, especially my daughter,” Ntombovuyo says.

The ouma tells the Daily Voice they also need money for the burial.

“None of us are working, we moved to this informal settlement last year because we lost our jobs due to Covid-19.

“This is not something anyone could have prepared for, we need financial assistance for the funeral.”

LITTLE VICTIM: Ndalo Mabena. Picture supplied

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says Samora Machel Police have opened an inquest for investigation.

“According to reports, some people were busy cutting a pole when it collapsed onto the shack,” he says.

