BoyzIIMenz Hair Studio will be hosting their first ever barber competition, named King and Queen of the Chair Barber Battle SA, on Sunday. The competition is open to all barbers and takes place at Buck Road Primary School hall in Lotus River, where hairstylists from across the country and some locals will be battling to make the cut in four different categories.

It is organised by Zaid Thebus, the owner of BoyzIIMenz Hair Studio, who says he wants the public to see what barbering is all about and shine a light on his profession as one that is sustainable. HOST : BoyzIIMenz King and Queen of the Chair event is taking place this Sunday “This initiative is to bring more awareness to the barber community and also have people recognise the talents barbers have because our community is not taking us serious as they should,” says Zaid Thebus, owner of BoyzIIMenz Hair Studio. CUT ABOVE THE REST: Two-time champ Zaid “We also want to make people aware of our industry and that barbering can be a sustainable business. This is our livelihood where we put food on our table and provide for our families.”

The four categories are Young Blood, which is for barbers with less than three years experience, Classic, Streetstyle and Pattern, where barbers will be given a pattern to copy on the day. “I would like to expand this competition and make it a yearly event by hosting it in other provinces as well,” says Zaid. “I want to show the barbers out there that they should take their industry seriously because this is our daily livelihood.”