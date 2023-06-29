The Thusong Centre in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain was filled with sounds of laughter, as the gesiggies of up to 300 children brightened up the hall in a pre-Eid celebration on Wednesday. The children from underprivileged homes in the area were treated to an Eid table as Muslims celebrate the holy day of Eid ul Adha across the world and mark the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.

LEKKER: Riedwaan Williams. PICTURES: Patrick Louw Eager laaities, some as young as two years old, sat waiting around the tables, listening to the takbir (proclamation of the greatness of God, Allahu akbar), while their food was prepared by the ladies from the Ummati Community Upliftment Foundation. The outreach foundation, formed during the Covid-19 pandemic, has gained so much traction in the community that they now feed as many as 480 mense, three times a week. CELEBRATE THE HOLY DAY: Eid table as Muslims Chairperson Ilhaam Herbst said Ummati even had to make more space as word spread in the community about the Labarang lunch.

“You just can’t turn them away. They are all my children. Initially we were supposed to feed 150 children, but now we’re feeding 277. This is what Allah has put out for us and we will listen,” he added. AWESOME WORK: Zulpha Siljeur and Ilhaam Herbst. PICTURES: Patrick Louw “Today, the majority of these kids will for the first time sit around the table and have an Eid lunch. The moment they walked into the hall, they already had smiles on their faces, and that was the indication for me that we are doing something right.” The children feasted on akni, chicken and roast potatoes, veggies in white sauce, as well as lekker dessert.

Pre-Eid celebration. PICTURES: Patrick Louw The hall was also decorated by Zaireen Kemp from Kemp Catering Services. Zaireen said the best part of her day was seeing the kids’ smiles and showing appreciation. LEKKER: Laaties enjoy their meal “They come to you and say thank you, and you don’t just hear it in their voices, you see it on their faces,” she shared, while the kids lined up to hug her.