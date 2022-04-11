For Cape Town Muslims, Ramadaan is a month of fasting, sharing and caring.

And on Saturday, a Mitchells Plain family opened their hearts to their community by inviting all their neighbours to a mass boeka.

More than 400 mense gathered outside the home of the Samsodiens, in Prince Alfred Street in Tafelsig, which was lined with tables and chairs for the adults while the local mosque, Masidul Aashiq, supplied mats for the kids to sit on.

As the residents – Muslim and Christian – sat and rekindled relationships, they enjoyed lekker boeka treats.

LEKKER BOEKA TREATS: Kids enjoy their meals

This is the second time the Samsodien family is hosting a mass iftar and they received donations from various people.

Yusuf Samsodien, 32, the son of hosts Achmat and Nasma Samsodien, said the iftar was well received by the neighbours who enjoyed plates of akni, curry, dates, cooldrink and a variety of pastries and soetkoekies.

Each adult also received a loaf of bread to take home.

“We received good comments from the neighbourhood, they really enjoyed themselves and there was enough food and cake for everyone,” says Yusuf.

“We started last year with the mass boeka and it was a great success.

“The friends and family were looking forward to another one this year.

“From the first day of Ramadaan, we started with planning because we knew it was going to be much bigger than last year.”

GENEROUS HOSTS: Couple Achmat and Nasma Samsodien

His dad Achmat says he hopes gestures like these will bring their community closer: “I was proud to see all the helping hands to make this event a success and to feed my community.

“Shukran to my neighbours, friends, family and Star Security Service and for all those who contributed and sacrificed their time to come out to serve the community of New Tafelsig, Searidge Park.”

Neighbour Everlyn Farmer says she loved the unity: “This is a wonderful idea, we encourage communities to have these kinds of events because we live in a society where we need each other's moral support.”

Faranaaz Abraham agreed and added: “This was a fantastic boeka as all in our community could have something to eat, no matter your status or religion.

“We are a blessed community to have such wonderful neighbours that are there for one another.”

