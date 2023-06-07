A mass memorial run was held in Mitchells Plain for the children who died in an horrific bakkie crash last week. Hundreds of mense watched as bikers from various clubs lined up on Monday evening at the accident scene.

Lelam Betiwe,5 (Grade R from Duneside Primary), Katlego Banga (Grade 2 from Wespoort Primary), Lathitha Eiman, 9, (Grade 2 from Ridgeville Primary), Linathi Madalana, 12, (Grade 5 from Harvester Primary) and 13-year-old Lwethi Mckerry (Grade 5 at Highlands Primary) were identified as the five angels who passed on when their driver, Mninikhaya Mvuli, allegedly lost control of a Toyota Hilux and slammed into a tree and robot, causing the children to be flung from the vehicle. Horrific accident on AZ Berman Road. Picture: Leon Knipe The 56-year-old, who also lost his niece in the tragedy, has been charged with culpable homicide and will be applying for bail at his next appearance at the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on June 15. Mninikhaya Mvuli, allegedly lost control of a Toyota Hilux. Picture Leon Lestrade. African News Agency/ANA. On Monday aand, mense of all ages held candles and released balloons while bikers formed a guard of honour for the fallen pupils.

The families of the deceased were joined by traffic officers, firefighters, community activists, car club members, bikers, taxi drivers and residents. UNITED: Bikers revving up in remembrance. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA) Pastor Leon Jacobs said almal came together to show that no matter where you come from, those from every religion, background, area and race felt the pain of losing the youngsters. Pinki Eiman, mother of Lathitha, was among the mourners.

“This was the first memorial service I attended and I must say that it lifted my spirits,” the hartseer ma said. WOW: Hundreds of mense lined up along AZ Berman Drive on Monday evening. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA) “It showed me that I’m not the only one who is hurting, that there are other people who are there for us, supporting us through this difficult time. “I miss my child every day and her 15-year-old sister is still traumatised, we are all receiving trauma counselling,” she added.

TRIBUTE: Balloons released in their honour. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA) One of the organisers, Michane Engeldoe, from Strandfontein, told the Cape Argus that they had been planning the gathering since last week. “When we heard about the incident, it really melted our hearts. “I have an eight-year-old, and I spoke to my husband about arranging a little memorial run for the children and raising funds.