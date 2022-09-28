A bandiet has been charged after images of him posing in stylish tronkklere went viral on social media. Spokesperson for the Department of Correctional Services, Singabakho Nxumalo, said the inmates cellphone was confiscated while he will also be charged for altering his orange prison overalls.

The inmate altered his orange jacket by adding a black ribbed hem, cuffs and collar. “The Department of Correctional Services has confiscated a mobile phone used by an inmate to flamboyantly post his image on social media. “The identified inmate is incarcerated at St Albans correctional facility in the Eastern Cape Region and he has been moved to a Special Care Unit for the purposes of an investigation and will be formally charged," Nxumalo said.

He said mobile phones were defined as contraband in correctional centres. “Hence illegal access and usage is a punishable offence. “The said inmate will also face other charges for tailoring the offender uniform as this is against DCS policies.

Forget about the smuggling of Smartphones, but what offence do you think this man is in prison for? pic.twitter.com/pcTkBuED9s — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) September 26, 2022 “DCS is deeply incensed by this behaviour and there shall be strong action and consequences,” he added. Meanwhile the South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights has slammed the bandiet’s behavior, saying he has set back their fight to have cellphones in prisons, reports IOL. Bandiet charged for altering his orange prison overalls. Picture: Twitter “This display of arrogance, childish and flamboyant outburst of prison fashion is met with outrage,” said Sapohr national spokesperson Golden Miles Bhudu.