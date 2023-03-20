A group of female soccer players from Lavender Hill are appealing for help to put their best foot forward when they compete in the Safa Regional Development League next month. The Lavender Hill Ladies Football Club is hard at work to show off their fancy footwork to win the league but are in desperate need of kits and transport.

Club founder Mark Nicholson says each day, the group of 24 players meet at the veldjie in Blode Street for training. “The club has 24 registered players, with the youngest player being just 10 years old and the oldest 53 years old. “Last year they competed and were ranked 10th place in 20 teams after only training for a short while.”

Nicholson says with very little equipment, the eager girls and women show dedication to the sport and the development of young girls in their communities. “The players don’t only come from Lavender Hill but they come from Cafda, Seawinds, Steenberg and other surrounding communities,” he says. “What we have done is to establish the teams to form a support group among girls and women.

“We focus on developing women in sports but central to our aim is to create a safe space for our girls. COMMITTED: The team train elke dag at Blode Street veldjie “As we know many of them are at risk of GBV either in their homes or by men in the community. “Here we have young girls who are paired with strong mommies and pumas who can be good role models and help mentor them through issues they face.”

He explains that in order for the team to play in the tournament, they need R19 000. “They need a home kit and an away kit. We are also appealing for things like balls, hurdles and other equipment. “At this stage, it appears we will need to enter two teams and have substitutes but each player will have a chance on the field.

“Our aim to grow the club and establish an academy. “This is something the club is passionate about and we really need the help of the community even with transport. “They will have to play 17 away games and the transport costs are very expensive.”