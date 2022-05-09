A night out with friends ended in black and blue bruises for a Mitchells Plain lawyer, who ended up walking home alone in the early hours of the morning. Shane Barendilla said he and his partner went to Las Vegas Lounge in Westridge for a fashion show but when they left the jol, an argument broke out in the parking lot.

“We left Vegas after 3am as my partner said he still had to work later that day so I said we must take an Uber home so that he can sleep and go to work,” Shane says. “After I said that, one of his friends said we must come drink by her but I said no, I would rather go home. They got upset with me and started swearing at me while my partner had my keys so I tried getting it from him. “When I tried to get my keys, his friend, a girl, klapped me and started swearing at me.”

The 29-year-old says he and the woman exchanged blows but he soon found himself outnumbered. “While I was rukking her off me, another girl came to hit me and then two guys came from a bakkie and started hitting me. “They were swearing at me and calling me a jintoe and swearing my ma se... out.

“They were saying that I was killing the vibe of my partner but I was trying to say that he could go with them and that I just wanted to go home.” After the beating, a heartbroken Shane said he was left lying bleeding in the road, while his partner did nothing to stop his friends. “My partner got into a car and threw my keys out the window. I had to crawl to get to them and when I got them, the bakkie still came back to try and knock me over.

“I ended up walking home all the way to Woodlands from Westridge after 3am because I could not get an Uber.” TENSE: Attack outside Las Vegas in Westridge When the Daily Voice contacted Shane’s partner and the people who attacked them, they refused to speak, with one saying that it was “just a drunken fight”. Shane says he has not heard from his partner or his attackers but he is determined to take legal action and has laid a charge.