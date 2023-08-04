Delft residents took to the streets on Thursday in protest at being left in the dark since Monday. Roosendal and Bergroos roads were barricaded with bins to prevent cars from entering and mense held up placards and chanted “we want electricity”.

The residents say they had scheduled load shedding from 4pm to 6pm on Monday, but claim the krag has not yet been restored. Instead, it goes back on for a few seconds, and then goes off again. OFFICERS AT: Roosendal and Bergroos roads were barricaded with bins Veronica Marco, 73, is gatvol, saying being without electricity has damaged her appliances. “I am sick and tired of Eskom. I feel our government is failing us with a lot of things, our coloured people kry niks reg,” she wysed.

“Our electricity goes on then switches off again, our kettle and microwave is broken and my daughter’s fridge does’t want to switch on. “I am gatvol, we have people in the community who work from home and due to us being without electricity, they can’t work and are losing money. “What upsets me is that for R10 electricity, we get 4.3 units and when it’s load shedding, the units that were on the krag box are gone then we need to buy electricity again.”

When the Daily Voice arrived at the protest on Thursday, residents expressed their concerns and said that an elderly woman had to be rushed to hospital because she could not use her oxygen tank. She is believed to be receiving treatment at a medical facility. MENSE DEMAND: KRAG The mense say they need to make a fire every night to heat water, make food, or visit family nearby.

Nathan Bantom, 31, claimed his TV is broken and being without electricity has caused a major inconvenience, especially to the elderly and children. “It is an obstacle because our people are already tired of load shedding and now being without electricity heeltemal. We have been logging calls with Eskom since Monday but we keep getting reference numbers. We can’t dare to log a complaint to Eskom about our appliances being broken because they don’t help with that,” he said. GATVOL MENSE: Demand service delivery Spokesperson Kyle Cookson said Eskom technicians were dispatched to the area on Thursday to conduct fault-finding and repairs, but were interrupted by the community protest.