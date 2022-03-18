A violent taxi protest has turned Nyanga in Cape Town into a no-go zone on Friday morning.

Commuters are being urged to use alternative transport and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Richard Coleman, of the City of Cape Town’s Traffic Services, confirmed the incidents and that the ramp from the N2 outbound link to Borcherds Quarry had been closed due to the protest and violence.

He said two buses, a truck and two light duty vehicles, which include a City of Cape Town vehicle and an Eskom vehicle, were set alight.

“The driver of the light duty vehicle, a man, 38 years of age, sustained injuries,” Coleman said.

Speaking to IOL, spokesperson for Golden Arrow Bus Services Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said confirmed buses have been set alight.

A Golden Arrow bus has been gutted after a violent taxi protest broke out in Nyanga on Friday. Photo: supplied

“Golden Arrow can confirm that two buses were set alight this morning allegedly by individuals linked to the taxi industry.

“The first bus was set alight at the Nyanga Terminus and the second on the corners of Symphony Way and Govan Mbeki. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

“As a precautionary measure we are operating from the N2/Borcherds Quarry and there are also diversions in place on our Khayelitsha routes.

“We condemn these acts of violence and sabotage in the strongest possible terms and call on the authorities to ensure that the responsible parties face the full might of the law,” Dyke-Beyer said.

According to reports, the violence allegedly comes after officials arrested two members of the taxi industry during law enforcement operations last week.

At the time, the City said a taxi driver was arrested last week for producing false documentation for the Toyota Avanza he was driving and he was taken to Philippi East police station.

When the vehicle’s owner arrived at the police station he admitted the licence plate and disc belonged to one of his other vehicles.

He was arrested for allowing the driver to operate the vehicle with fraudulent documents.

Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency/ANA

While the duo were being processed, about 40 taxi drivers stormed the police station and demanded the suspects be released.

A scuffle ensued and the duo were taken by the group and they left.

However, the two men were rearrested and have been charged for possession of fraudulent documents and escaping from lawful custody.

IOL