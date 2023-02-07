A burnt house that has become a hotspot for drug addicts and skelms since last year, caught fire for the second time on Monday. The property at 157 Halt Road in Valhalla was first razed on June 26, after which thugs and tikkoppe took it over.

According to Sharon Scholtz, her father-in-law who owns the house died on 25 September, and she said the bank has been dragging its feet to read his will. “That is why the house can’t be fixed and now [email protected] is happening there,” Scholtz added. “I heard some lady was also raped there. Last week I went to cut down the trees by the house and now it burned again.”

According to the City’s fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse, the cause of the fire yesterday morning was rubbish that was set alight in one of the rooms by vagrants. CRIMINAL: Skelms are occupying this home With regards to the cause of the first blaze, Carelse said: “That incident ... occurred on June 26, 2022 and the suspected cause could have been a short circuit in the electrical wiring igniting the insulation.” Sharon said she has been to the local police station numerous times to have the vagrants removed, but has complained that her pleas have fallen on deaf ears.