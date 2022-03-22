Following the judgement by the Western Cape Court to temporarily halt the massive R4.5 billion development of the River Club, indigenous groups from all over Cape Town held a march at the site in Observatory on Sunday.

body.copy...: Western Cape Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath halted the large-scale development, which included headquarters for Amazon, stating that more meaningful consultation needed to take place with those affected including Khoi San groups, who claim the land in Observatory is their ancestral right.

Western Cape Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath halted the large-scale development, which included headquarters for Amazon, stating that more meaningful consultation needed to take place with those affected including Khoi San groups, who claim the land in Observatory is their ancestral right.

But !Garu Zenzile Khoisan, chairperson of the Western Cape First Nations Collective (WCFNC) said this was not enough as they wanted the land restored to them in full.

“Our view of this judgement is that it has to be contested and therefore we will proceed with an urgent High Court application to appeal the judgement and to return all of this province and South Africa to sanity, namely that the Khoi and San people have every right to return to the areas from which their ancestors have been dispossessed,” he said.

According to the WCFNC, this was the only land left where the Khoekhoe used to graze their cattle in summer, while it played host to important ceremonies and gatherings in their culture.

“We will not allow charlatans, Johnny-come-latelys, and all those who are motivated by mercenary objectives to succeed in their plot to derail our right of returns,” the WCFNC said.

Speaking to the Daily Voice at the River Club on Sunday, Zenzile said close to 300 people attended the march to oppose the development.

“It was good to see young people stand up for their culture and we are pleased to see this as we are determined to bring pride and power back to our people,” Zenzile says.

The developers, in opposing the interdict, insisted there had been meaningful consultation and public participation.

SITE: Demand to restore land in full. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

They said the multi-billion rand development included an indigenous garden for medicinal plants, a cultural and heritage media centre and a heritage eco-trail.

The City of Cape Town sided with the developer and said that the economic benefits of the project were substantial.

Judge Goliath, in her ruling, said the developers had sought to persuade the court that the project was supported by the majority of First Nations Groups through the First Nations Collective but this was not true, according to the indigenous groups.

[email protected]