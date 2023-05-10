A Rondebosch East dad says he is lucky to be alive after he survived being ambushed, kidnapped and nearly killed in Brown’s Farm while trying to sell car parts on Facebook MarketPlace. Danyaal Adams, 45, was left with a cracked jaw after being pistol-whipped in a mall parking lot on Saturday.

The father of four said he cannot believe his life was saved by the same man who lured him to the robbery. AFTERMATH: Left with a cracked jaw. Adams explained that he posted various car parts for sale on MarketPlace and was contacted by a man named “Aino”. He said Aino wanted to meet in Brown’s Farm, but he refused and they agreed to meet in the parking area at Lansdowne Corner Mall.

Adams arrived shortly before 6pm where he was greeted by a well-dressed man who identified himself as Aino. EXCHANGE: Danyaal and Aino’s messages. “He asked me where the parts were and as I was showing him, he waved and said he was calling his father across the road and that is when it all happened. “Suddenly there were about eight or nine men, at least five armed, surrounding me.

“One of them tried to hit me with a baton and I dropped to the ground and then the one guy with the Glock hit me in the face and I just saw stars.” Adams said his attackers demanded money and bundled him into a Toyota Venture and sped off towards Brown’s Farm, also taking his bakkie. On arrival, the group continued to attack him, demanding the pin codes to his bank cards. “At that point, they already had my wallet, my ID and my phone,” he said.

“They pulled me out of the van and as they pulled me out, they fired two shots past my head.” This made him realise that his life was meaningless to them. “When they shot I realised they are going to stop at nothing and their whole thing now is money, so I gave the pin.” To Adams’ surprise, Aino came to his rescue by covering him, and saying: “Just lay still my brother, it’s going to be over. I promise they are not going to hurt you anymore.”

The dad said that a woman, who saw the beating, came out of her home and shouted and the attackers fled, leaving his bakkie behind. Adams managed to get into his bakkie and fled the area. He said that the skelms stole more than R9 000 from his accounts before he could cancel his cards.

Adams went to Claremont police station where he completed a sworn affidavit for the banks, but was told in order to register a case he needed a J88 form. “I went to the doctor and I was told that I must go to the hospital. “At the hospital, they could not help me because although I know my ID number I only have copies and the copies are outdated.