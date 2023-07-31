Young netball stars of the future battled it out at the Sporting Chance Street Netball Festival, which came to an end on Sunday. The festival finale followed a series of round-robin matches where 768 girls under the age of 13, from eight Cape communities, came together every Friday afternoon since April.

Despite the rain, the meisies braved the koue weer and gave it their best shot on the two colourful courts outside the Cape Town International Convention Centre, where the Netball World Cup is currently underway. THE WINNING FEELING: One of two Mfuleni netball teams celebrate victory Brad Bing from Sporting Chance said the initiative aims to identify future netball stars. “Out of this programme, one day we will find a Protea who will play in a World Cup,” he added.

IN ACTION: Sporting Chance Street Netball Festival The tournament also made the girls better individuals, Bing said. “If we take anything out of the programme, it is to make these young women better citizens and that is vital,” he added. KWAAI: Girls with trophy In the finals, both Mfuleni teams, playing under the colours of Wales and England, went head to head and entertained the crowd in a fast-paced match. However, in the end there could only be one winner and ‘Wales’ beat ‘England’ 22-19.

Coach Ncumisa Njaba said her meisies worked hard throughout the series. “We came from behind on so many occasions but I’m so happy that we made it,” explained. “The talent and the team spirit was so amazing, they played their hearts out.”

SA netball icon Phumza Maweni and her foundation also assisted in identifying the talented youngsters. Ntlantla Jojo told the Daily Voice that victory means a lot to the team. “We appreciate the opportunity a lot, and we have worked hard for this,” she said.