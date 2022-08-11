Mense on the Sea Point Promenade were treated to something different when they spotted a man and his swartkop skapie taking a stroll over the weekend. Nazeem Brenner, 20, said he was amazed at the response he got when he took his beloved Breyani out for the day and did not expect to become a hit on social media.

“My plan was to just go for an hour or so but I ended up being out from 2pm till 7pm and I even ended up in Camps Bay because people wanted to take pictures of us,” he says. UNUSUAL: Nazeem Brenner and little Breyani at the Sea Point Promenade on Sunday “When I first pulled up I was a bietjie worried about what the older people would think but children and people from all ages came running to see me walk Breyani, there was even a group of traffic cops who took pictures.” The 20-year-old was visiting family in Grassy Park last weekend but travelled back to his home in Oshikango, Namibia, on Monday.

“After I brought him home, we still had to feed him with a bottle but he is very friendly and just follows me wherever I go. “When I go back to Namibia then Breyani will go stay with my brother and his lamb, Akni, in Kenwyn.” Breyani eats grass and special lamb pellets and Nazeem says he looks forward to his pet getting up to some hi jinx.