Mense on the Sea Point Promenade were treated to something different when they spotted a man and his swartkop skapie taking a stroll over the weekend.
Nazeem Brenner, 20, said he was amazed at the response he got when he took his beloved Breyani out for the day and did not expect to become a hit on social media.
“My plan was to just go for an hour or so but I ended up being out from 2pm till 7pm and I even ended up in Camps Bay because people wanted to take pictures of us,” he says.
“When I first pulled up I was a bietjie worried about what the older people would think but children and people from all ages came running to see me walk Breyani, there was even a group of traffic cops who took pictures.”
The 20-year-old was visiting family in Grassy Park last weekend but travelled back to his home in Oshikango, Namibia, on Monday.
He says he got Breyani about three months ago from a farm in Darling where he bought the skapie for R1 000.
“I was watching a video with a friend of mine about lambs and we both decided to get one as a pet.
@nazeembrenner92 Sunday Walks in Seapoint🐑 Meet the pet Lamb named Biryani🐑![CDATA[]]>🐑 #seapoint #2022 #capetownsouthafrica #pet #lamb #sheep #animalsoftiktok #sundayfunday #fyp #viral #trending ♬ Astronaut In The Ocean - Masked Wolf
“We checked Facebook and found a guy in Darling and when we got there so Breyani was just over a month-old.
“After I brought him home, we still had to feed him with a bottle but he is very friendly and just follows me wherever I go.
“When I go back to Namibia then Breyani will go stay with my brother and his lamb, Akni, in Kenwyn.”
Breyani eats grass and special lamb pellets and Nazeem says he looks forward to his pet getting up to some hi jinx.
He says at home in Namibia, he owns a whole range of strange pets such as owls and ostriches, while his lammetjie has now become a beloved member of his family, so there are no braais on the horizon. At least not for lamb chops.
“On Sunday, there was somebody who offered to buy Breyani but I said never in a million years because I enjoy having him as a pet and that is what he will stay for the rest of his life.”