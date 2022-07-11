A young Manenberg mom is one step closer to making her dreams come true thanks to generous Daily Voice readers who opened their hearts and wallets to assist her. Within days of sharing her story, Naeela Green, 20, was inundated with sponsors who have helped her raise R7000 and donated a brand-new laptop so she can write her exams later this year.

Despite being abandoned by her tikkop mother and left alone in a house with her siblings at just three years old, Naeela made it through matric living in foster care. Naeela is the daughter of Michelle Green who made headlines more than 10 years ago for abandoning her three children in a house in Heideveld while she went on drug binges. At the time, concerned neighbours piemped her to the police and her children were taken from her as the use of tik scourge devastated the Cape Flats.

The woman, nicknamed “Baba”, became notorious for her drug use and association with local drug merts and gangsters. Naeela and her younger sister, Aqeelah, were placed in foster care and raised by Raeefah Benjamin in Erik Court where she still lives. WRITE STUFF: Naeela given stationery Despite falling pregnant at high school, Naeela managed to matriculate with a bachelor’s pass and obtained a bursary to study teaching at the Montessori Early Learning Foundation.

Last week she took to social media to appeal for support for her Sunday cake sales in her bid to raise funds for a laptop to help her write her online exams later this year. On Friday she was visited by Friedl Gertse, founder of the Greater Purpose Outreach NPO, who handed over her laptop. “I saw a post earlier in the week, then on Thursday I was reading Daily Voice online and I fell in love with her story.

“Education is a big part of what we do and I brought my son Connor along so he can learn from her. Friedl Gertse with Naeela and his son Connor Green “She should be applauded for staying in school and pursuing her dreams despite what has happened to her,” he said. Naeela started crying, saying she never expected her life story to receive such a response.

“I got so many calls from people, I was shocked. A professor from Stellenbosch came and bought me stationery. “I got R7000 in donations, which I will use to get a Wifi router and other things. But this will also be used to better my community. “I am using it to further my baby drive to help moms who are at high school and will be cooking for the community.