A Mitchells Plain family claim they have been left out in the cold on Eid after a builder failed to complete their Nutec house, for which they have already paid over R100 000. Pensioner Rashaad Hendricks, 62, from Westridge explained that he used money which he got from selling his house in Pelican Park to build a new dream home for his family.

“We planned to have a three-bedroom, double-storey Nutec house built,” he explained. “I searched Google and found Saaied Davids from Cape Nutec Home Builders and saw all the work he has been doing. He promised to have the house completed within a month, but this was never the case.” KWAAD: Rashaad Hendricks, 62 His wife Zaytun Makwena, 47, explained that work began in June last year and they made payment in three instalments.

“The quote was R120 000, it remained that way until we paid the full amount to him, then all of a sudden he realised he had under-quoted us,” she said. FAULT: Roof already blew into neighbour’s yard “We explained that he needed to finish the job because it’s not our fault, but he left us with the incomplete house. “The place leaks, the geyser is on the floor in the bathroom, the stairs are so unsafe that everyone fell through it already, the roof even flew off into the neighbour’s yard.”

KYK HIER: Zaytun shows unfinished work Zaytun added: “What was supposed to be a great feeling is now giving me constant sleepless nights, we had to put in extra money to make the place more stable and liveable. PROBLEMATIC: The thin Nutec sheets “For the second time we have to spend Eid in this unfinished place. “I am just fed up, I either want him to pay back the money we put in, or get someone else to come fix the place, but above all I want people to know about him.”

Speaking to the Daily Voice, Saaied claimed that he left the project because he felt threatened. “I admitted to under-quoting, but the quote I gave was a type of estimate quote that was sent out months before we started the project, so obviously prices changed and there were miscalculations which I apologised for, but they wanted me to do the labour for free,” he said. UNSAFE: The incomplete double-storey Nutec huis “The husband and I came to an agreement; unfortunately things got ugly, especially from the wife’s side and I felt threatened and I just didn't go back.”