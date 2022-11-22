The Liberty Promenade mall in Mitchell’s Plain was like a ghost town during lunchtime on Tuesday following an alleged bomb threat. According to one tenant who asked to remain anonymous, shoppers and staff had to evacuate the mall immediately following the warning.

“ The evacuation was dealt in a very swift manner, we were very well supported by police and the bomb squad because they were here within minutes and they were pivotal in the evacuation of the mall to ensure,” she said. Shoppers evacuated: Mitchell’s Plain. PICTURES: Byron Lukas A Tafelsig resident says he was still busy working out at the Zone Fitness gym when they were told to leave the building. “Niemand weet wat gebeur het nie,” he says. “Mense stood outside for more than 10 minutes before they told us to leave the parking area.”

When they visited the mall, shoppers and staff were seen sitting outside the entrances of the building for more than two hours. Brenda Bibby, General Manager of Liberty Promenade says that following the immediate evacuation of the mall, an all-clear has been received from Saps and the Bomb Squad. “Normal trading has resumed. Liberty Promenade would like to sincerely thank shoppers, staff, tenants, safety and security officers for their cooperation during this process,” she says.

Provincial police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed the incident by indicating that police members responded to a complaint of a bomb threat at a shopping mall in Mitchells Plain, after an email was sent to the Security email address. “The management at the mentioned mall requested all people to evacuate the building. “The Provincial Bomb Disposal Unit (explosives unit), assisted by handlers of the Provincial K9 unit entered the building in search for suspicious parcels or objects,” he says.