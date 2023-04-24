Despite Eskom continuing with Stage 3 and 4 loadshedding on Eid, various organisations in Delft came together to cook 40 pots of food on fires to let the celebrations go ahead. A number of family, friends and community workers came together on Friday night to prepare 40 pots of akhni over fires at the Jummah Masjied in Voorbrug to feed about 6000 mense in Delft on Eid.

GATHERING: Kids went to eat. PICTURES: SUPPLIED Organiser, Moulana Mustafa Benjamin, founder of the IQ Foundation Khimat Cape Town, said they did not allow loadshedding to have an impact on their plan to feed those in need. ORGANISER: Maulana Mustafa Benjamin. PICTURES: SUPPLIED “Load shedding has a negative impact on everybody but because we knew that the possibility was there for us to experience power outages, we had to get generators for light so that the people could see and the light of the fire also helped (as we cooked). PICTURES: SUPPLIED “We fed about 150 plus people with each pot of food which we distributed into the community. Islam is a way of life, it is part of humanity to help his brother and sister because we are all brothers and sisters, the only thing separating us is our faith. We should care for one another.”

This was not the group’s first rodeo; last year due to illegal electricity connections the organisers also had to cook on fires as they were without krag for almost a month. Farieda Samodien said they were assisted by the Neighbourhood Watch, Bold Moves, Mustajab Feeding and the councillor of ward 20 joined them. PICTURES: SUPPLIED She says everyone who arrived was fed, regardless if they were Muslim or not, as that is what Islam teaches.