A proposal to remove several public art structures in Strandfontein amid reports of unsavoury behaviour has sent tongues wagging as it has been revealed that mense are skommelling at the well-known landmarks. Sandy Schuter of the Community Police Forum says they only became wys of the proposal last week when they were contacted by City of Cape Town officials about the public participation process commencing.

“The four monuments are known as JR’s Hat, The Tongue, The Turtle and The Tooth,” Sandy explains. “For residents that were born in Strandfontein, this is a monument where many of us played on because we never had parks at the time.” But she says some residents felt the issue was insignificant, as the area had bigger problems.

Ward councillor Elton Jansen tells the Daily Voice that there were a klomp complaints which included mense smoking drugs, having sex and masturbating at the monument, often in full view of children. “The complaints have been increasing and this was tabled at sub-council. This is why the public participation was started to see what the community sentiments are. This is not a final decision to remove the statues and this is still a long process.” Schuter says during police patrols they have found laaities smoking entjies at the statues and says more serious complaints are only sent weeks after the incident, making it harder to tackle.