A popular neighbourhood watch patroller has been left traumatised after his bakkie was petrol-bombed by a skelm. Shaheed Francis of the Sherwood Park Neighbourhood Watch says he watched helplessly as the vehicle donated to him to carry out his community work went up in flames while attending a meeting on Friday night.

“There have been some break-ins in Sherwood Park and we have been tracking the cases and taking statements so we know what is happening in our area,” he says. UP IN FLAMES: The shell of Francis’ Isuzu bakkie destroyed after it was petrol bombed “On Friday I went to a meeting with pastors and other community leaders about an upliftment programme and parked the white [Isuzu] Trooper bakkie in Fourth Avenue.” He says while at the meeting, they heard a loud bang and went outside and found the bakkie alight.

“I could not believe it, I just stood there,” the devastated man says. “The whole bakkie just burnt out and the first thing that came to mind was that it’s not even mine. “When we went to look into it, we discovered that there were witnesses who told us that the skelm had asked them for a lighter.

“He apparently used my nickname ‘Charra’ and said he was going to show me what he will do and then he threw a petrol bomb at the bakkie.” Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, confirms the incident but says no arrests have been made. “Be advised that a malicious injury to property case was registered for investigation after an incident in Fourth Avenue, Sherwood Park, on Friday evening. The investigation continues.”

Francis says patrollers are easy targets for skelms who get kwaad that they cannot move around the area freely. "We keep watch because we know what they are up to," he says. "There have been at least three break-ins where he has been fingered as the suspect and each time he uses a crowbar to break open gates, doors and locks and when the items are recovered, his name surfaces again.