Hanover Park residents are up in arms over a plan to move the local day hospital to Philippi. Kwaad mense marched to the facility on Thursday, where they handed a memorandum over to the Health Department demanding they be consulted.

Maureen Augustine of the Hanover Park Health Committee said it had been told of the plans a month ago and got a skrik when they realised the new hospital will be built along Govan Mbeki Drive. “We were told it will be on the side of the Philippi farms and we are very upset. They already closed the 24-hour emergency services and mense have to be rushed to Heideveld Emergency Centre at night when there is a shooting. So many have died on their way there,” Maureen said. UPSET: Protest in Hanover Park over hospital plan “What about our elderly residents who need chronic medication and now have to walk all the way to Philippi?”

Health department spokesperson Shimoney Regter said the Hanover Park Community Health Centre (CHC) is still operating. Patient safety issues and the need for a larger facility due to population growth prompted the department to embark on a consultation process with the community on the possible relocation of the centre, she added. Hanover Park clinic “A number of community consultations have taken place and we will inform the community of upcoming opportunities as well. No relocation will take place without consultation with the local community and affected stakeholders,” Regter said.

“This is to expand services and capacity so that we can also provide a more comprehensive service to all community members who need it. “The current building is too small, and it cannot be extended in line with service requirements. “We are working with the health committee, local community and stakeholders to find solutions to improve healthcare for the community and surrounding areas.”