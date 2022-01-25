Manenberg residents are threatening to kill the notorious “Bin Killer” if he is released on bail by the Athlone Magistrates’ Court.

Angry mense protested outside the court buildings on Monday as Gavin “Nanganang” Manuel, 49, made his second appearance for the murder of his 19-year-old girlfriend Elene Lino.

IN COURT: 49-year-old Gavin Manuel

Manuel was busted after Elene’s lifeless body was discovered in a wheelie bin he was seen pushing on 9 January, just hours after the couple were heard arguing.

Sister Candice Baartman, 26, said she found Manuel in the yard with a wheelie bin at around midnight.

“I saw blood on him and he told me that his ex-wife sent people to moer him,” she said.

But she chased after him when she found the house deurmekaar and full of blood.

TRAGIC: Elene Lino, 19

She caught up with him near Olga Court where he left the bin and fled.

“We took the dirt out and I saw she was thrown head first in the bin and covered with vullis.

“She had stab wounds in her neck and back and they said she was dead at the scene.

“She was only wearing a panty but her gown was found inside the bin,” a heartbroken Candice said.

HORRIFIC: Elene’s sister found her body in bin near Olga Court

Cops launched a manhunt and after a six-day search, Manuel was busted in Mitchells Plain where it was revealed that he managed to evade police with the help of his family.

Monday, prosecutors indicated they would be opposing his release, while Manuel’s Legal Aid Lawyer told the court he will be proceeding with his bail application.

The matter was postponed to 31 January.

Tempers flared when Manuel turned around in the dock and faced Elene’s family and friends in the gallery.

“Jou vark, jou vulgar vuilgat!” an aunty was heard shouting before cops cleared the gallery.

Outside court, residents vowed to push ahead with their petition, warning they will kill Manuel if he is released on bail.

Elene’s uncle Deon Lambert, 48, says: “He must get two life sentences.

“He treated her like garbage... No bail for him.

“I was very angry when I saw Gavin because he is too old for my sister’s daughter.”

Brother-in-law Medwin Baartman told the Daily Voice that the family made another shocking discovery at the house.

He says while clearing Elene’s belongings, they found Manuel had packed her clothing into bags.

“We think he was going to make it look like she ran away after he killed her.

“This murder has hit the community very hard...

“If we see someone with a bin collecting scrap, then there is a fear that there is a body in it,” the man says.

Asked what they would do if Manuel is released, residents shouted: “Ons maak hom vrek!”

