Taxi commuters are in for a rough ride this morning after Cata and Codeta announced on Wednesday that they would not be operating today as they will be marching to the premier’s office.

This comes as the e-hailing taxi industry is also on a three-day strike citing safety concerns and “unfair dealings” by their App bosses.

The Congress of Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) and Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) say that about 2000 drivers, from Cape Town to Paarl, will join the march.

Cata’s secretary general Mandla Hermanus explains: “There is a strike (this morning) by associations affiliated to Cata and Codeta.

UNFAIR: Mandla Hermanus. File photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

“They are marching to the office of the Premier to present a set of grievances regarding impoundments of taxis, unfair requirements for releasing impounded vehicles and other issues affecting the taxi industry.

“Taxis will depart from Nyanga and Khayelitsha at 7am, and a march will commence at 10.30am from District Six (Hanover Street).

“A memorandum will be submitted to the Premier's office at 11.30am.”

Taxis blocking the N2 on Thursday morning. Video supplied

Santaco’s spokesman Gershon Geyer says they are aware of the march and that no Cata and Codeta vehicles will be operating today.

“Cata and Codeta gave Santaco the assurance that there will be no interference and intimidation of the other regions that will be operating as per normal. All other transport services will continue as per normal.”

This march will take place as e-hailing drivers downed tools on Tuesday, demanding the government intervene in the industry which they say is not being properly regulated.

Among other issues, drivers complained that the software companies are refusing to increase their commissions despite the price of petrol skyrocketing.

UPDATE

On Thursday morning hundreds of taxis blocked the N2 and a bus was set alight in Nyanga.

Taxis blocking the N2 near Cape Town International Airport.

City of Cape Town’s Safety and Security boss Alderman JP Smith says multiple risks have arisen from the protest but assures that all services are monitoring the situation.

“There have been reports of buses set alight in Nyanga as well as taxis blocking the N2 road way in the vicinity of Khayelitsha and Kraaifontein. Emergency services and policing agencies are on scene,” says Smith.

Golden Arrows set alight in Nyanga during Thursday’s taxi protest. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ African News Agency (ANA)

Videos and pictures of burning buses have been shared on social media.

In one video passengers are seen rushing out of a stationary bus, some even jumped out of the windows fearing for their lives.

Golden Arrow sent out an alert on their Facebook page that they will operate from Nyanga police station.

“Unfortunately it has been a rough morning across Cape Town. There have been incidents targeting our buses and as such please be aware that we may have to make diversions and other difficult safety related decisions.

“At present our Nyanga passengers should please be aware that we are operating from Nyanga SAPS.”

