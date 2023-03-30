An unemployed mother and her five kids have been left homeless after their home burnt down. The family lost everything after their structure caught alight shortly after 8am on Wednesday in Leiden, Delft.

Nohlantla Maguma says the fire started in her kitchen at the electric box. SOURCE OF FIRE: The krag box situated in the kitchen “I was busy here at home, I didn’t even notice when the fire started, I just saw flames in the kitchen,” she explains. “I was so shocked because the small one [child] was at home with me and the other one was sleeping.

“Everything happened so fast.” “The fire brigade came late, my neighbours had to throw water and sand. “By the time the fire brigade came, some of our clothes were still burning and they just extinguished that.”

When the Daily Voice arrived at the scene, the kitchen, toilet and living room area was burned black, and the roof was gutted from the flames. RUINED: Kitchen damage The two bedrooms were in relatively good condition, with the walls blackened from the smoke. Some of the family’s clothes and shoes were burned and neighbours were seen trying to fix the roof.

Nohlantla says she cannot leave her damaged home as it might get looted. “I need to continue to stay inside this burned house, that is why we are trying to fix the roof so that I can at least sleep at night because I can’t leave my house like this. “They will come and break in. So it’s better that we fix the roof just in case it starts raining then it won’t leak inside.”

“My other kids were not at home and two were at school. I asked them to go to their father because we cannot live like this.” SHOCK: Nohlantla Maguma Spokesperson for the City’s fire and rescue services, Jermaine Carelse, says the cause of the fire is unknown. “No injuries were reported. A total of six persons were displaced and one formal dwelling was destroyed in Kwando Street, Leiden.”