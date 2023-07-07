A Philippi church is offering more than the gospel after dozens of singles looking for love rocked up last weekend. Apostle Musawenkosi Joshua Mohlala held his third annual Prophetic Door Service YamaDakhi (traditional bridal wear) at Shekinah Healing Ministries on Sunday.

The attendees took turns picking partners, though some left without finding a match. Mense even travelled from other provinces to find a spouse. Mohlala, who is also single, told the Cape Argus that the inspiration for the marriage mart came after he noticed just how many people were living together before marriage.

“I noticed that in society the significance of marriage had disappeared,” he said. “A few people are trying to establish families. We want to bring back that glory of family life; people come here and find a suitable partner.” UNIQUE: Apostle Mohlala. PICTURES: SUPPLIED The love-seekers were told to dress like they were ready to get married.

Women wore traditional bridal wear while men wore suits. “We created a platform where you are able to identify a wife or a husband,” Mohlala said. “Sometimes, when you look at a woman you’d think they are not wife material, but when she dresses like umakoti [a bride] you see them differently.

“The intention is not to get the couples married on the day but just to set up a match. Then they meet with the families as per our tradition.” He added that the church capacity was 6 500 and it was vol. “People came from all walks of life. Some came with their children who they wanted to marry off. “Unfortunately, I didn’t get any proposals, maybe they were scared that I was the host.”

GATHER: Troue hopefuls at kerk. PICTURES: SUPPLIED Amila Magqabi from Langa said she got married after meeting her match at the event in 2021. “I met my husband in July and in December, we were married. I had been praying for marriage as I was in a relationship but he wasn’t ready. When I went to that function, I was seen by someone else, who is now my husband.” Linko Masetla and Khanyiswa Ntozini also met at the church.