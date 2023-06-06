Hartseer sobbing reverberated through the Portlands Indoor Centre in Mitchells Plain on Monday where a memorial service was held for one of the five pupils who tragically died in a bakkie crash last week. The five learners have now been identified as Lelam Betiwe, 5 (Grade R from Duneside Primary), Katlego Banga (Grade 2 from Wespoort Primary), Lathitha Eiman, 9 (Grade 2 from Ridgeville Primary), Linathi Madalana, 12, (Grade 5 from Harvester Primary) and 11-year-old Lwethi Mckerry (Grade 5 at Highlands Primary).

VICTIM: Little Lelam Betiwe, 5, WELL-LOVED: Katlego Banga, GONE: Lwethu Mckerry, 11, KILLED: Linathi Madalana, 12 and DIED IN CRASH: Lathitha Eiman, 9. Pictures: Patrick Louw and Supplied The pupils, who are all from Khayelitsha, were on their way to school when the accident occurred on AZ Berman Drive last Tuesday. Driver Mninikhaya Mvuli allegedly lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a tree and robot, causing the children to be flung from the Toyota Hilux bakkie. The 56-year-old pastor briefly appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates’ Court on Monday where he indicated that he would be applying for bail.

An hour after the case was postponed, a memorial service was held for eight-year-old Katlego. INCONSOLABLE: Parents and sister of Katlego. Picture: Patrick Louw and Supplied The hall quickly filled to capacity as Katlego’s family, friends, classmates and the rest of the school community took their seats. Wespoort Primary School Principal Malika Ismail-Meyer broke down while speaking about the young boy who she described as “very helpful and always cheerful”.

“Those hugs, I will miss those tight hugs. We will miss him, we already do.” Ismail-Meyer said Katlego’s death deeply affected the school. “This pain is immeasurable, he crept into so many hearts in the short time he was with us, he truly did.”

While the palie was speaking, heartbreaking cries could be heard coming from the little boy’s classmates. His sister had to be comforted after she broke down in the hall. The boy’s Grade 2 teacher Britany Bergstedt said Katlego was a generous child with a big heart.

“Katlego was such a helpful and caring child that he would keep his bread during the first break and check who of his friends didn't have lunch, then during the second interval, he would call that friend and share his bread, that’s the type of big heart he had. “He was so helpful that as tiny as he was, he would offer to carry a heavy bag to class every day, and he did it with a smile,” Bergstedt added. Katlego’s Grade 1 teacher Nasreen Abdullah also spoke about Katlego’s sense of humour.

“He could make you laugh out of your belly, looking for a pencil to sharpen at the bin just to talk and hear how you are, asking to go to the toilet 10 times just to run a bit, he was a cheerful child, and one thing he could do was dance! He was a joy to have in the class.” At the end of the service, Katlego’s classmates released white balloons into the sky, whispering goodbye as they were carried by the wind. FAREWELL: Katlego’s classmates Meanwhile, Tuesday, the parents of the five deceased learners will for the first time gather for a mass memorial for their children.