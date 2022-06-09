Angry residents from Lentegeur protested outside the Lobelia Community Hall after they received a notice from the City of Cape Town banning them from using the hall as of 6 June. According to the notice received, an investigation by the City found that the hall was being filled over the capacity allowed.

Various groups including the Lentegeur East Seniors Club, the Community Gym, Diabetic club, and the Arts and Craft club, were among those “evicted” from the centre. But the City said Covid regulations must be adhered to. It said all City facilities are only allowed to operate with a 50% capacity and as the Lobelia Hall facility has a normal capacity of 120, this number has been halved. It said the crèche in the hall is taking up the full quota of 60, the clubs may not use the hall until further notice.

“With the lockdown restrictions being lifted, the crèche allowed more children to return, which was clearly a need for all parents in the surrounding community that had to return to normal working hours,” the City said. HUB: Lobelia Community Hall in Lentegeur On Tuesday, the groups protested outside the hall. Mogamad Cassiem, 72, coordinator of the Lentegeur Seniors Club, says the crèche is operating as a business and should be moved out of the community hall.