In honour of Women’s Month and reaching out to drug addicts, Bruinchild Media hosted a community event at Montrose Park in Mitchells Plain on Sunday called Project Peace. Testimonies were shared by former drug addicts, gang members, prisoners and rape survivors, who told their stories of loss and pain and ultimately hope.

Founder of Bruinchild Media, Alex Cupido, an ex-tik user and prisoner, said this was the fifth instalment of Project Peace. HOSTED: Community event at Montrose Park “The day was very successful and I think we made a huge impact in the community. It is more powerful to speak from a place of experience because then people can relate to what is being said. This is why I involved ex-drug addicts and rape survivors,” he added. “We want to roll out Project Peace to each and every community on the Cape Flats as well as offer help to active drug addicts who want help by offering rehabilitation.”

More on this Fighting addiction and GBV

SHARING TESTIMONIES: Founder of Bruinchild Media, Alex Cupido Encouraging the youth and sharing their testimonies in cuffs and chains was a group of ex-gang members, drug addicts and prisoners from the Fountain of Life Prison Ministry, who arrived in orange overalls. Franklin Cupido, 40, told the Daily Voice: “I wasn’t a nommer but I roamed with different gangs and I served time in prison. HONOUR: Women’s Month “We work with people who serve many years in prison and try to help them because the road is not easy.”