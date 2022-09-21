An elderly family lost alles except the clothes on their back when a fire broke out on Tuesday morning in The Hague, Delft, destroying four shacks and a house. Moeira Cockman, 68, says the blaze started at 7:10am, and claims it is because of the load shedding.

“The electricity went back on at 4:15am but it kept switching off, heeltyd aan en af,” Moeira says. “I was in bed when my son, who lives in the Wendy at the back, came in to make him some coffee and when he went outside the fire was already too high. DAMAGE: The fire destroyed houses “He alerted us and called me to get out of the house.

“I couldn’t get out, the place was covered in smoke and the neighbours had to come and pull me out because I was in shock. “Luckily, none of us got injured but it happened so quick, everything is gone, we have nothing,” she adds. “We smelt the fire but we didn’t know it was by us. When we got up toe is die vlame te kwaai.”

DEVASTATED: Moeira, Ivan and John after the blaze The owner of the house, Ivan Williams, 63, says he was one of the first mense who moved into the area many years ago. “All my memories is gone, we do not know what is next,” he adds. “When they built this area, I was already here, it was the first house in the road.”

Wayne Oliphant says he was asleep in one of the Wendys daar agter when he heard all the moelikhuid outside. “I got up and went back to bed, about 15 minutes later I just heard people shouting we should get out. “When I got in the house the fire was already inside, even my father’s church burnt. I was able to at least save my matric certificate and ID book,” he adds.