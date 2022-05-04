Two Mitchells Plain feeding schemes gave mense an Eid treat to fill their tummies and spread the joy on Tuesday. The team of Igdinienashirathal Mustakiem Training and Development Centre (IMITD Centre) in Rocklands fed 400 people with a lekker warme bakkie chicken akni, curry and rice, a fruit parcel and a party packet with sweet treats for the kids.

Mogamat Jappie, 64, the founder of IMITD, says he cooked the food to share with his community. “I wanted the people to eat the same Eid lunch that me and my family are eating,” he says. Faeez De Lilly, 5, Nawal Avontuur, 9, mom Shireen De Lilly, Nuha Avontuur , 7, “It’s been three years of us doing this, and it’s such a joy to do this. We started feeding at 11am until (all the food was finished).

“We received two pots of food from the nearby mosque and we made a pot of curry and rice. We also received donations towards the fruits and party packs for the kids. This is a blessing to us.” GIVING: Mogamat Jappie, 64 Resident Tania Blaauw, 47, from Rocklands, enjoyed a meal with her three kids and says: “I’m so grateful for this today, most of the day we have nothing to eat but this is just the best, thank you Mr Jappie.” Wendy Williams and her team at The Healing Hands NPO in Tafelsig also prepared meals on a platter for 22 Muslim families.