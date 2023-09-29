The day finally arrived on Thursday for 10 Excelsior High School learners to get glammed up and walk the red carpet at a matric ball they thought they wouldn’t have been able to attend. The owner of Hair Whizz Salon in Belhar, Lizel Fransman, reached out to Daily Voice to seek donations to make her dream of helping underprivileged matrics attend their big farewell come true, and after the article was published, donations streamed in.

PRETTY: Girls getting their hairdos Lizel opened her hair salon to the needy students and gave them a full makeover – from nails, hair, tailor-made suits and dresses to heels and make-up – with fancy cars, bikers and catering all provided free of charge. PAMPERING: Lekker manis and pedis She was overcome with emotion seeing the end result: “The process came along beautifully, there were a few disappointments along the way but I always had a plan B. The girls’ dresses are from a designer in Stellenbosch and the boys’ suits were designed by Andre. People donated money which I used to buy the shirts and ties and the odds and ends. ALL BLINGED UP: The accessories “Doing this is my way of empowering and encouraging the young people. I never had a matric ball and I don’t have matric so it is all about reaching out to these youngsters because they go through a lot and I believe this is my gift.

“I am planning on making this an annual event,” Lizel added. The Daily Voice spoke to the pupils, many of whom come from households with just one working parent, or from families who depend on Sassa grants. DIE FADE IS IN: Outjie getting a cut Cameron de Wet, 18, lives with his 77-year-old great-grandmother.

“The only income we have in the house is my great-grandmother's pension and the Sassa grant. I don’t have a close relationship with my mom and my dad passed away in 2017, therefore I am so grateful for the sponsorship because it lifted a burden from my family’s shoulders,” he said. Jaden Marlie, 19, comes from a home where only his dad is working. EXCITING: Excelsior High pupils “We are five children that my dad needs to take care of.