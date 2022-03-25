Striking taxi associations say they will resume normal operations today, even though they are not happy that they didn’t get to see the premier during Thursday’s strike.

There was traffic chaos and violence on the roads, as a thousand taxi drivers and owners from Codeta and Cata descended on Wale Street in the city CBD where they were met by a small army of police officers.

Their grievances include the impounding of their vehicles, “unfair” administration fees and a lack of new routes.

While the marchers streamed into town, three Golden Arrow buses and several private cars were burnt, while others were pelted with stones in Nyanga and Kraaifontein.

However, both associations have vehemently denied their members’ involvement in the violence.

Cata’s secretary general Mandla Hermanus said: “We condemn what happened, but all our members were in town and we can’t take any responsibility for what happened.”

Codeta secretary Nceba Enge blamed opportunistic thugs: “We need to take note of those who took advantage of the strike, those could be the people who vandalised the buses and other cars.”

Enge called for an end to the “admin mark” relating to the release of their vehicles, which increase with every impoundment.

He explained with the first impounding, it costs R7500 to release the vehicle, the second costs R10 000, the third a whopping R15 000, and after the fourth time, the authorities kept the taxi.

“We feel that is unfair because that is your vehicle, you have paid for it. Why should it be kept by the government?”

He also decried the difference in admin fees between the Western Cape and Eastern Cape, saying that in the latter, it costs only R2000 to release an impounded taxi.

Another grievance is that traffic cops allegedly target township taxis, knowing full well that the drivers don’t have operating licences for routes that have not yet been legalised.

When the chanting taxi men and women got to the legislature, they were informed that Premier Alan Winde would not accept their memorandum in person.

The disgruntled crowd shouted: “We should rather go to Ndabeni to get our cars from the impound lot.”

But Hermanus and Enge called for calm and they ended up letting André Joemat, the Head of Corporate Service in the Department of the Premier, accept the memorandum on Winde’s behalf.

Cata and Codeta have given the provincial government seven days to respond, failing which they will turn to the courts.

Meanwhile, the City has indicated that they will be taking civil action against the organisers of the march.

Safety and Security boss, JP Smith, said: “The City is angered by the public violence and the attempts of criminal elements within the taxi associations to force their taxi strike on all other public transport operators.

“The City will be recording the proceedings and any damage to infrastructure or private property will result in civil legal action against the march organisers as has been the case in similar incidents in the past.”

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said no arrests were made.

