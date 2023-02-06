The manager at Delft Library, Ashley Lewis, is making learning fun and has started a new initiative called ‘Gaming’ which allows teens to play PlayStation at the library while getting an education at the same time. But first, there are rules.

Participants need to first become library members before they can play and need to start taking books out with their new library card and read it, starting with one easy-to-read book. Also, they will be required to do their homework first at the library. “The gaming initiative comes with a program in which the library created space for our teens to keep them busy and off the street. The gaming initiative is also attached to a program,” Lewis said.

According to Lewis, this initiative has seen children becoming more interested and the first three days attendance grew from four to approximately 25 children. COOL IDEA: PlayStation fun “So what I try to think of what our children are struggling with, it’s the reading and the homework. “So, let’s attach that to the gaming and give them the motivation by doing homework; you get a chance of playing the game by reading a book.

“Playing ‘the game and the game’ is a motivation for them. “And now, I know I am working towards getting our children literate.” Children team up randomly and after around 15 minutes of game time, a librarian assistant will move them to the reading corner.