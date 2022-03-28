Two Lansdowne sisters showed their love by tying the knot together on Saturday, after facing many obstacles in their wedding plans for the past three years.

Sisters Lucinda and Jammé-Lee Pretorius got married to the love of their lives and said they wouldn’t have had it any other way.

Jammé-Lee, 25, married Lance Schroeder, 26, while Lucinda, 37, tied the knot with Brent Blake, 36.

The sisters looked stunning in their white trou rokke as they stood next to each other during the ceremony and reception held at Juante Estate in Schaapkraal.

SISTERS: Lucinda and Jammé-Lee Pretorius

Lucinda says: “Brent and I met through a mutual friend and it was love at first sight.

“We immediately clicked and about a week later, Brent asked me to be his girlfriend on 18 November 2001.

“Our relationship has had its ups and downs but that made us stronger as a couple; today our friends and family call us the ‘power couple’.

“We have two kids aged 18 and six. We planned our wedding for 16 December 2019 but unfortunately it had to be cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances, and thereafter Covid happened and we suffered the loss of several family members while Brent's business went downhill.”

She says the men in their lives were happy to share their big day, and the financial burden.

“We thought we would cry while walking down the aisle but we didn't as we both were proud of each other taking this huge step in life by each other's side.”

Brent adds: “I was ecstatic, it was the best day of my life. I enjoyed doing this as a double wedding, the memory will always remain with us at every anniversary.”

Brent Blake and Lucinda Pretorius

Brent and Lucinda left for their honeymoon on Sunday while the younger couple soema left the Saturday already.

Jammé-Lee Pretorius and Lance Schroeder

Speaking of her ousus, Jammé-Lee said: “She has been a second mother to me, she is the rock in my life; getting married alongside her was the best thing I’ve ever done, and it's a memory I will hold close to my heart.”

