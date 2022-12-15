A dark cloud of smoke hung over the Shoprite shopping complex in Rocklands, Mitchells Plain yesterday as wide-eyed mense listened to loud bangs inside. It’s the first time in its nearly 30 years of existence that the complex caught fire and shop owners, workers, shoppers and residents didn’t know how to contain their emotions.

FIERY SITE: Shoprite Complex aanie brand in Rocklands. Marchelle Davids, a member of the Rocklands Neighbourhood Watch (RNW), says she was inside the store when the fire broke out shortly after 8am. Davids adds that she was standing in the cooldrink section when she felt a sudden heatwave. “I looked up and saw smoke, I ran to the front and informed the manager, who immediately evacuated the staff and shoppers,” she says.

“Within seconds, the fire had spread and thick black smoke came out the top the centre.” An emotional Davids, who is stationed inside the centre, adds: “I don't know how to feel, for many of us it’s our place of work, what will happen now?” Valarie Moses, another member of RNW, says she was radioed at 8.40am about the incident before contacting 107.

“Emergency services were on the scene within a few minutes,” Valarie explains. “We stood and watched as the place where everyone comes together, go up in flames... it was a sad sight.” FIERY SITE: Shoprite Complex aanie brand in Rocklands. Horizon Trolley manager Percy Marata was called to the store because 200 of his trolleys were still inside the building.

“Those trolleys are only two months old. We got it for Black Friday,” Percy says. “The other big loss is our workers who have been working hard to save for Christmas, now they don’t even know where they stand. But we will most probably move them to other stores to help them.” A shop owner says he was waiting for the fire inspector to give more information: “The big worry is how are we gonna feed our families if the centre stays closed? How will we survive?”