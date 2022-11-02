A fourth generation barbershop owner, Husayn Rajie from Rondebosch proved to be a cut above the rest when he came out tops at the Duel of the Barbers 2022 competition, hosted this past weekend at Woodstock Brewery. The competition consisted of four categories: the Perfect Cut, Blitz Fade, Young Blood and Street Style.

The talented Rajie landed the No 1 spot for the Perfect Cut and Blitz Fade, and that was enough to be crowned the Duel Master this year. “I entered the 30-minute Perfect Cut category and won it,” he says. “I also competed in the Blitz Fade and got through the first round with a 32-second fade [to see who cuts the fastest and neatest] and won the second round, which required me to face off with another barber and cut a fade in 15 minutes to become Duel Master 2022.”

STYLIN’: Rajie living his passion Rajie was only 17 years old when he first took up the clippers and, although he has a BCom degree, he chose to do something he loves. This competition was sponsored by Wahl and Rajie says he was in good company in the competition. “I am so happy to make my family proud. If one is good at something then your passion arises and you just want to get better at it,” he adds.