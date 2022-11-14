Thousands of concerned Cape Flats residents took to the streets to beg for the safe return of eight-year-old Abirah Dekhta who was kidnapped more than a week ago. Angry mense marched to Athlone police station on Friday night where they demanded answers about the investigation.

The Daily Voice can reveal that various lobby groups are in discussions to block make their voices heard by blocking the N2 highway this week if Abirah is not returned safely to her traumatised parents. More mense gathered in Gatesville. Pictures: Mahira Duval and Supplied On Friday morning and later that night, the thousands of mense took to the streets of Gatesville to raise awareness and issue a public plea to the kidnappers to return the Grade 3 learner from Rylands Primary to her traumatised parents. LISTEN TO US PLEASE: Thousands took to the streets of Gatesville on Friday. Pictures: Mahira Duval and Supplied Abirah was snatched by two armed gunmen as her school lift club driver arrived at Amber Court on Yusuf Gool Boulevard on Friday, November 4.

Shortly after 7am, cops flooded the scene where a maroon Honda BR-V stood as the shaken driver told cops how the snatchers went straight for Abirah and left him and another child behind. They also stole his car keys and cellphone. KIDNAPPED: Abirah Dekhta, eight. Pictures: Mahira Duval and Supplied On Friday, concerned parents and pupils from Rylands Primary gathered along College Road where they begged for Abirah’s return. Gatesville Neighbourhood Watch chairperson Fowzia Veerasamy says: “We beg the kidnappers to bring back Abirah. There is no communication, the case has been handed over to the Hawks. The family is traumatised and unable to speak to anyone.”

IRK: Neighbourhood watch’s Fowzia Veerasamy. Pictures: Mahira Duval and Supplied On Friday night, more mense gathered in Gatesville in support. Moulana Abdul-Khaliq Allie of the Muslim Judicial Council of SA (MJC) says after nine days with no word from the kidnappers, they fear for Abirah’s safety. “This was to show our anger and disdain at the situation. It has been nine days and this young girl is in the hands of strange men, we can’t imagine what she and her family are going through.

“Yes, there have been discussions about closing down the N2 if she is not brought home but at this stage, it is still only discussions,” Allie told the Daily Voice. Videos taken at the march show Pakistani, Bangladeshi and Gatesville residents marching with posters. Mian Ramzan, leader in the local Pakistani community, says: “It was more than just representatives from the Pakistani and Bangladeshi communities.”