Nearly 30 Bonteheuwel residents have been sleeping under makeshift tents for a week after their homes burned down to the ground. Mom Anthea de Vos, 26, says they lost everything when a devastating fire destroyed their homes in Mahogany Street last Wednesday.

“We have absolutely nothing left, we are just trying to stay strong. We now live in a small structure with two families,” she explains. Anthea claims that the blaze started after a laaitie threw a burning cigarette on a pile of garbage. “Ons almal was hier buite, this is when I saw the smoke coming from our side.

“All of us ran towards the place but it was too late because all of the structures were burning,” she adds. GUTTED: Mom Anthea de Vos Anthea tells the Daily Voice that she now lives in a tiny tent with her berk and young daughter. “We cobbled this tent together. We’ve been sleeping under some boards and it was not nice, we got three blankets and two blankets from people,” she explains.

The City’s fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse confirms the cause of the fire is under investigation. “The emergency call was received at approximately 1.12pm on Wednesday, February 8. The initial total stands at 28 persons displaced. “A total of six informal structures were destroyed and three formal dwellings slightly damaged by fire,” he adds.