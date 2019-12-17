There was snot en trane all around the Kaap on Wednesday as thousands of little ones started their school career.

But the children were not the ones getting emotional, it was the parents wiping tears as they waved goodbye to their little darlings on the first day of school.

Gervan Witbooi, 6, with his mom Lauren Jacobs 31

Seaview Primary School in Rocklands, Mitchells Plain, was quiet as children and parents arrived, but 10 minutes before the 8am bell, tension started to build as teachers collected the newbies at the school gate.

Dad Diego Petersen, Tyler Petersen, 5, mom Renatha Pietersen

Five-year-old Mileah and her mom Genieve Conradie were both crying as the little girl was led away.

“She didn't even say goodbye, daar gaan my kind,” whispered Genieve.

Mileah, 5, and her mom Genieve Conradie both crying. Video: Venecia Valentine

A scared Liam Burton held his mom Beulah Burton tightly around her waist.

“He’s been up and excited for school all morning, he is getting a bit emotional and clingy now but he will be OK,” the mom smiled.

Liam Burton, 5, and mom Beulah Burton

Little Emily Petersen was dropped off at Eisleben Primary School by parents Alicia and Denzil Petersen.

“I’m excited to start big school, I will make new friends,” said Emily.

Emily Petersen, 5, Eisleben Primary

Taaliah Abrahams rocked up with confidence at Plumstead Preparatory School with mom Zayaan and dad Tawfeeq.

Mom Zayaan had trouble letting go, saying: “I am highly emotional and I’m sure Taaliah can see I’m an emotional wreck. I cried thrice while dressing her this morning. My baby is starting school!”

Tawfeeq Abrahams, Taaliah Abrahams, Zayaan Abrahams

Mubeen Charles looked dapper in his The Leadership College uniform.

Mubeen Charles from The Leadership College

But there was drama at Petunia Primary School in Scottsville, where a crying Shayline Walters, six, kicked and screamed in resistance and had to be comforted by her mom Veronique Walters.

Veronique Walters with her daughter Shaylin Walters 6.

Not too far away, at Parkdene Primary, colour-in books and crayons were the best distraction to keep the little ones calm, shared experienced teacher Petro Hansen.

SETTLING IN: Parkdene Primary School teacher Petro Hansen watches over Gr1’s

“Most of them change their tears to smiles when they get a colour-in book to keep spirits high,” said Hansen.

But it wasn’t that easy for mom Irene Elliot, who said: “I don't know why Gersney doesn’t want to be in school today, she won't let go of my dress and I had to be at work already.”

DON’T GO!: Gersney Elliot at Petunia Primary School in Scottsville

An excited Grade 1 learner, Alunamda May, stood outside EA Janari Primary School in Bonteheuwel and couldn’t wait to go inside.

EXCITED: Mom Asiphe & Alunamda

Her mom Asiphe says: “This is her first year in school, she did her Grade R in Langa and she is really happy about being at the school. I just hope that she will behave and not cry when she doesn’t see me anymore.”

