The hartseer family of an aspiring firefighter who was shot and killed while walking home are demanding justice after his alleged killer appeared in court on Monday. A large group of grieving friends and relatives of Craig Justin van der Ventel, 23, gathered at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court as the suspect, Tashwill Kingsley, appeared on murder charges.

HEAR OUR PLEAS: Friends, relatives outside court Mom Hayleyne van der Ventel, 45, said she was woken early Sunday morning by residents informing her that Craig had been killed. “He was walking down Dammert Street [in Bellville South] on Sunday morning from his father’s house at about 4am. There were claims that he was at a street bash that was happening nearby but he wasn’t,” she explained. “There were two groups who clashed at the bash and were chasing each other in the direction Craig was walking. This is how he got shot, but he was not involved.”

She said the student from Northlink College was studying for his diploma in safety and security studies and had high hopes for the future. “He has not graduated yet. He really wanted to be a Law Enforcement officer, Metro police or a firefighter for the City of Cape Town. But then decided he wanted to be a firefighter. “He applied but failed the fitness test but was ready to go back and try again.

Hayleyne added: “The bullet struck him in the right side of the chest and travelled. The ambulance took two hours to arrive and he was declared dead on the scene. AWOKE TO TRAGIC NEWS: Mom Hayleyne van der Ventel “It’s heartbreaking to see my son die like that when he was a student and not a gangster, and had planned to be a man who helped protect people in Cape Town.” During court proceedings, Kingsley appeared min gespin as the State prosecutor revealed that he had previous convictions and pending cases.

TRAGEDY: Mense at scene in Bellville South He was charged with murder and assault with the intent of inflicting grievous bodily harm, The State has opposed his release on bail. Kingsley’s family told the magistrate that they planned to be hire a private lawyer to defend him and the matter was postponed to Thursday. Over the weekend, thousands of residents held a march to the site where Craig died and lit candles in his memory.