Six alleged skollies, who have apparently been hiding out in Ocean View, were gunned down on Wednesday. The SAPS Anti-Gang Unit have now launched a massive search for the killers.

The attack happened on Wednesday morning shortly before 11am in Neptune Lane. One of the men shot dead in Ocean View Cape. Picture: Leon Knipe Police said five of the men, between the ages of 20 and 50, were shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. A sixth person was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

According to local ward councillor, Simon Liell-Cock, the deceased were allegedly affiliated with a gang from Hanover Park and had been hiding out in Neptune Lane for some time. Two of the men were shot in their beds, while one of the victims was found lying by the gate. MURDERED: A body is wheeled away in Neptune Lane. Picture: Leon Knipe It is alleged two gunmen entered the property and shot everyone, including a dog.

When the Daily Voice arrived at the scene, residents were tight-lipped about the shooting and the victims. A 20-year-old man, who asked to remain anonymous, said he fled for his life when shots rang out. WORRY: Curious residents line up at the scene. Picture: Leon Knipe “I didn’t really see anything but I was walking down the road when I heard the first few shots, I turned around and I saw something was going on at that house.

“I ran around the corner because I was scared. “I don’t know them at the house. If I knew them I wouldn’t have put my life in danger by talking now,” he explained. Provincial police spokesperson, brigadier Novela Potelwa confirmed police are investigating the mass murder.

“Reports indicate that a vehicle pulled up in front of a house in Neptune Lane in Ocean View around 10.50am. “The occupants of the vehicle went inside the house and started shooting at individuals inside the premises. “Five men between the ages of 20 and 50 were as a result killed, while a sixth person who was transported to a medical facility after sustaining gunshot wounds, was confirmed as having died upon arrival in hospital,” she says.

Potelwa says that the motive for the mass murder is suspected to be a gang hit. “Detectives from the provincial Anti-Gang Unit are investigating six counts of murder. “The motive for the shooting is suspected to be gang-related with no arrests affected yet,” Potelwa adds.

EAGLE-EYED: Crime scene experts probing. Picture: Leon Knipe Liell-Cock says he was shocked by the murders, as this was the first fatal shooting incident in the area since last year. “I understand that it was an outside gang from Hanover Park that were hiding out here in Ocean View. “Obviously, they were hiding out for a good reason cause somebody found them here, that is the information I have.

“They were not Ocean View people who were killed and they were not Ocean View people who did the killing, it was an outside thing.” UNHAPPY: Ward Councillor Simon Liell-Cock. He says the murders have left the community disheartened. “Ocean View has gotten more and more peaceful, last year we had one murder for the whole year.