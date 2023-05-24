Two teenage sisters from Bishop Lavis have been invited to showcase their talents at an international robotics competition in the USA. Cleo, 17, and Amy Adriaan, 14, are part of Team Syre, the robotics team at Goodwood College.

The sisters will fly to America in July after they were successful at the national competition which took place in Johannesburg in February. Together with her klein sister, Cleo, the team captain and head girl, builds and programs the prototype robots from scratch. DESIGNED: Shrek the robot.PICTURES: SUPPLIED For the nationals, the team designed, built and programmed a robot named Shrek that can fetch and bring things.

Mom Yolande said that she was overcome with emotion when she found out that her daughters were chosen. “When we got the news I started crying. I can only say thank you to the Lord because it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.” She said that her slimkop girls deserve the kans because they have been putting in the work day and night.

PROUD: Parents Josh and Yolande.PICTURES: SUPPLIED “They have been working very hard, they have put in everything day and night with their books and at the robotics lab,” the happy ma added. Cleo said that she is extremely excited to make the trip to the USA. “This will be one of my highlights for my matric year but I would love to go sightseeing and see how things work in the first tech challenge because it is different to what it is here in SA.”

HELP: Sisters from Bishop Lavis However, the sisters need R100 000 in funding for them to make the trip to the States as each team member needs to raise about R50 000. The family is already busy with fund-raisers such as a musical showcase by the cast of the Cape Flats Creative that will take place on June 3. SLIM: Amy programing the robot.PICTURES: SUPPLIED Ikaraam van Witt, from Cape Flats Creative, said that they are passionate about giving back to the community.