A youngster from Bridgetown who was born with spina bifida is turning heads at baseball pitches as he races to victory on his knees. Loud cheers were heard in Grassy Park over the weekend as 12-year-old Raaziq Ryan participated in his second friendly match since joining the Athlone Athletics Baseball Club.

The brave boy, who attends Eros School and is wheelchair bound, was seen leaping across the pitch on his hands and knees, as he is unable to walk or run. GOOI HOM BOKKIE! Star Raaziq Ryan, 12. Mom Zarah, 34, says after fighting many battles to survive as a newborn, the eager sportsman has never allowed his disability to get him down. “He is my first-born and they had a suspicion that he may have spina bifida while he was in the womb but it was only confirmed when he was born.

“Within an hour of giving birth he had to go for an operation to close the hole in his spin.” PROUD: Raaziq Ryan of Bridgetown. Raaziq then had to undergo two shunt operations to drain fluid on his brain and is unable to use his legs. Coming from a baseball mad family, the boy was inspired by his ouma Berenice Thomas, who coached the little leagues, and uncle Keenan-Lee Thomas, who is a Western Province player.

Raaziq Ryan a 14-year old ‘My mom and I play baseball and my brother has Western Cape colours. “I think from watching him he became inspired and after he was accepted to the team he played his second match,” says a proud Zarah. Raaziq agrees and says his uncle is his favourite baseball player.

"I always used to watch my family play and my uncle plays kwaai. He is my favourite. I always wanted to be a baseball player. I also took up archery at school last year and I am enjoying it." Ouma Berenice, 52, says watching Raaziq play was an emotional moment. TALENTED: Raaziq whacks the baseball. "Everyone was quite amazed to see him play on his knees and he is so fast. It was very emotional to watch him fulfilling his dream and not letting his condition hold him back.