A blind woman from Wesbank hosted a “Dinner in the Dark” on Saturday to give sighted mense a day in the life of the blind. The blind buffet took place at Eum Pentecostal Mission Church in Wesbank, where the venue was pik donker without a ray of light to assist guests.

Mense were shown to their tables by the blind and were told to place their hands on each other’s shoulders so that they didn’t get lost or confused. They were served a three-course meal in complete darkness by blind waiters. WHAT’S TO EAT? Food served Organiser Lizzy Arends says the idea of the event was to create awareness around her disability and to show mense that just because she cannot see, it doesn’t mean that anything is wrong with her.

“I suggested a dinner in the dark because I receive a lot of help from people in Wesbank who have accepted me as a blind person, but I feel like they do not know how I experience the world in which I live,” says Lizzy. ORGANISER: Lizzy Arends “It is also to support our blind people and to make people aware of blindness in full, what does it mean, how does it feel, and the world of blind people.” When dessert was served, the kersies were finally lit and the mense had a chance to share their experiences.

Many said they are thankful to God for their eyesight and paid tribute to the blind for handling the event in an orderly manner, as well as not allowing them to duik or trip as they were taken to their seats and served their food. Felicity le Roux says it was a kwaai experience and after a while, her eyes adapted to the dark. “When you step into the place and see the darkness you get a sudden shortness of breath but you should stay calm, otherwise you will become anxious,” she says.

EXPERIENCE: Felicity le Roux “This experience allows you to feel the greatness of your creator because your other senses kick in which helps to assist what you must do in the dark. “Everything is about touching, you must feel everything to know which is which and that is how it is for the blind, they use their hands to feel things.” The food was prepared by a community organisation,Audacity Women. Funds raised was in aid of Lizzy, who is studying massage therapy.