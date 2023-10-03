Traffic on the N2 highway on Monday came to a standstill and motorists forced to use alternative routes after a container truck tipped and crushed two police vehicles, leaving nine people injured. According to mense on the scene, one police officer was trapped inside a van.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the victims were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment and the matter is under investigation. WRECKED: One of two police vehicles hit by container on N2. Pictures: Leon Knipe “Mowbray police registered a case of reckless and negligent driving for further investigation. “We can confirm that nine victims sustained injuries owing to a motor vehicle accident on the N2 highway between Jan Smuts Drive and Raapenberg Road at around 10.45am,” he explained.

"The victims were transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment." Swartbooi could not respond to queries as to whether the truck driver had been arrested or not, or if those injured were all police officers. According to witnesses, the truck driver was "driving recklessly" when the heavy metal container came loose and slid off, crushing the police vehicles as well as damaging two others.