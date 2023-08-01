Four people were shot and killed in a house in Roosendal, Delft and a fifth was injured and rushed to hospital on Sunday. It is believed five men entered the house in Bakkiesblom Street and opened fire on mense inside.

When the Daily Voice arrived at the house on Monday, a woman, who did not want to be identified, claimed one of the deceased is the owner of the house. “I was not home when the incident took place so I am not sure what happened,” she said. “I was told by the police that the huismense should not give out any information [to the media] so ek weet nie.”

BODY REMOVED: SCENE Delft Community Police Forum chairperson Reginald Maart confirmed that five men were shot, but he is unsure if the injured victim who was rushed to hospital is still alive. “There is an investigation because I think it was a gang retaliation, so it is gang-related,” Maart explained. SHOT AND KILLED: Delft “In the process SAPS and Law Enforcement confiscated three firearms, but no one has been arrested yet.

“Apparently the house was also raided as a drug house some time ago but the investigation is still ongoing,” he added. CONFIRMS: CPF rep Maart Police spokesperson Andrè Traut confirmed that the incident was gang-related. “SAPS Anti-Gang Unit detectives are probing the circumstances that left four men aged 20, 26, 60 and a yet to be determined age with fatal gunshot wounds and a fifth victim aged 31 with injuries [on Sunday]night at around 8.50pm in Bakkiesblom Crecent in Roosendal, Delft.